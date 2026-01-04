Jeudy caught two of six targets for 17 yards and added five yards on his only carry in Sunday's 20-18 win over the Bengals.

While the veteran wideout's volume was poor, Jeudy's final catch of the game was huge -- he converted a third down with an 11-yard grab from Shedeur Sanders to help set up the game-winning field goal in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Jeudy had arguably the worst season of his NFL career in 2025, playing all 17 games but managing a poor 50-602-2 line on 106 targets as the Browns cycled through three different starting QBs. His prospects of a rebound in 2026 will depend on whether the organization can find a real solution under center this offseason.