The Browns and Jeudy agreed to a three-year extension Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prior to free agency opening last week, Cleveland acquired Jeudy from Denver for a pair of Day 3 picks in the 2024 Draft. Then, the two sides restructured his contract for the upcoming season, creating about $10 million in cap space. With this new deal, which includes $41 million in guaranteed money and up to $58 million overall, Jeudy is locked in through the 2027 campaign. Through four years as a pro, he's averaged 14.5 YPC and 8.6 YPT, amounting to 211 catches, 3.053 yards and 11 touchdowns in 57 games. Jeudy is slotting in as the No. 2 WR on the Browns behind Amari Cooper.