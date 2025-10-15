Jeudy (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Jeudy is listed on Cleveland's injury report for the first time this year, though the fact that he was able to practice on at least a limited basis provides reason for optimism that he'll be able to gain clearance for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Still, Jeudy has struggled notably with efficiency across two appearances with quarterback Dillon Gabriel under center, having totaled seven grabs for 58 yards (on 18 targets) in that span. Even if he's able to resume practicing in full and avoid an injury designation entirely for Week 7, fantasy managers may be motivated to pursue an option at the wide receiver position that has demonstrated greater upside. Across six regular-season appearances so far Jeudy has yet to score a touchdown, and he hasn't surpassed 50 receiving yards since Week 2.