Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Limited to one catch in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jeudy brought in one of five targets for 17 yards in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.
The Browns' air attack had a quiet day overall, as David Njoku led Cleveland with a relatively sparse 40 receiving yards. Therefore, Jeudy's quiet afternoon wasn't a surprise, and all three components of his receiving line were season-low figures. Jeudy remains Cleveland's No. 1 wideout, however, and he could be a lot busier in a Week 4 road trip to Ford Field to face off with the Lions.
More News
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Team-high receiving yardage in loss•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Five catches in Week 1•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Not on track to play Saturday•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Won't play Friday night•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Set to lead Browns' WR corps•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Six catches to end solid campaign•