Jeudy brought in one of five targets for 17 yards in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

The Browns' air attack had a quiet day overall, as David Njoku led Cleveland with a relatively sparse 40 receiving yards. Therefore, Jeudy's quiet afternoon wasn't a surprise, and all three components of his receiving line were season-low figures. Jeudy remains Cleveland's No. 1 wideout, however, and he could be a lot busier in a Week 4 road trip to Ford Field to face off with the Lions.