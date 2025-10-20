Jeudy secured two of four targets for 17 yards in the Browns' 31-6 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jeudy tied with multiple teammates for second in receptions and was also the runner-up for the Browns in targets. However, with Dillon Gabriel barely clearing the 100-yard mark through the air, Jeudy's five-catch, 66-yard tally back in Week 1 against the Bengals remains his best performance of the season, and he'll head into a Week 8 road matchup against the Patriots having fallen short of 20 receiving yards in two of the last three games.