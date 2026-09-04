Jeudy is listed as a starting wide receiver on Cleveland's initial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 1 game against the Jaguars.

It comes as no surprise after the Browns cut Cedric Tillman at the end of training camp. Jeudy is listed as a starter alongside rookie wideouts KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Jeudy displayed no chemistry with Shedeur Sanders last season, as the veteran wideout finished 2025 with just 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns on 106 targets. His 47.2 percent catch rate was fifth-worst out of 197 qualified pass catchers, and of the 38 players in the NFL to see at least 100 targets, Jeudy's 602 yards were just two more than Jake Ferguson at the bottom of the list. Concepcion is expected to become the go-to target in Cleveland, with Boston operating as the big-bodied X receiver. Jeudy will face far more competition for targets.