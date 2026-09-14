Jeudy caught two passes on four targets for 26 yards during the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Jeudy's first target from Deshaun Watson in the first quarter resulted in an interception, leading to a 30-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Parker Washington. Jeudy and Watson connected on passes of 20 and six yards late in the second quarter, but the sixth-year wide receiver did not see a target in the second half. His 32 snaps on offense were third-most behind rookies Denzel Boston (47) and KC Concepcion (35), and Jeudy is also competing with tight end Harold Fannin for targets. Up next is a Week 2 road clash against the Buccaneers on Sept. 20.