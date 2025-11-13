Jeudy looks to build off the momentum created in Week 10's loss to the Jets, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Jeudy had a season-best outing last week, catching six of 12 targets for 78 yards and his first touchdown. The wideout believes his 10 first-half targets got him involved early and credits part of his success to the play calling of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was given that job after head coach Kevin Stefanski relinquished calling plays coming out of the bye week. Cleveland's quarterback situation has not been ideal and is cited as a major factor in what has been a disappointing season for Jeudy, but the wideout needs to shoulder some of the blame. He leads the NFL with eight drops and has dropped 22.2 percent of the on-target passes thrown his way.