Jeudy caught one of three targets for 39 yards in Cleveland's win over Las Vegas on Sunday.

Jeudy's three targets from Shedeur Sanders tied for third on the team behind Harold Fannin's six. Jeudy secured just one of his three looks, and it went for a season-long 39-yard gain, but Jeudy lost a fumble at the end of the play after the ball was punched out from behind. The 2025 season has been a struggle for Jeudy, who has yet to hit 80 receiving yards in a game and has just one touchdown. Jeudy will face an injury-riddled leaky San Francisco defense in Week 13, but Cleveland's offense has been bad enough that Jeudy still isn't an exciting fantasy target in that matchup.