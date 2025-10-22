Jeudy (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

He was listed with a knee injury last week, logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full participation Friday and avoiding a game designation. Jeudy tied TE Harold Fannin for the team lead in route share (85 percent) during Sunday's 31-6 win over Miami, finishing with just 16 yards on four targets in a bad-weather game where the Browns attempted a mere 18 passes. It was Jeudy's fifth straight game with fewer than 40 receiving yards and single-digit PPR points, but Cleveland's lack of alternatives at wide receiver means he should continue getting plenty of snaps if he's healthy enough to play this Sunday at New England.