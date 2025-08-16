Jeudy is among the key Cleveland players not slated to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Jeudy also sat out the team's preseason opener, so his last chance to log exhibition snaps will occur Aug. 23 against the Rams. As the coming season approaches, Jeudy remains entrenched as the No. 1 option in a Cleveland wideout corps that also includes Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash and Diontae Johnson.