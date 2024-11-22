Jeudy brought in all six targets for 85 yards in the Browns' 24-19 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

Jeudy led the Browns in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, turning in a solid encore to the 6-142-1 line he'd generated four days earlier against the Saints. Jeudy's talent has been unlocked since the move to Jameis Winston at quarterback, as he's now recorded at least six catches and 73 yards in the last four games with the veteran signal-caller under center. Jeudy will now have extra time to ramp up for a game that's likely to evoke a bit of additional incentive, a Week 13 road matchup against his old Broncos squad on Monday night, Dec. 2.