Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Past hamstring injury

Jeudy (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Jeudy dealt with a hamstring issue during the spring, but he was out there as a full participant on the first day of training camp. The 27-year-old is coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw him catch just 50 of 106 targets for 602 yards and two touchdowns across 17 regular-season games after he went for a 90-1,229-4 receiving line in the 2024 regular season. Facing stiffer competition for targets in the form of rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston while also dealing with quarterback issues, Jeudy is a wild-card fantasy bet headed into this season.