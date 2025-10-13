Jeudy recorded five receptions on 13 targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers.

Jeudy bounced back from a volume perspective in Dillon Gabriel's second career start, as he led the team in targets in Sunday's loss. However, the good news ended there, as Jeudy managed an abysmal 3.3 yards per target with a long reception of only 12 yards. Things haven't gone well between Gabriel and Jeudy early on, as Jeudy has only seven catches for 58 yards on 18 targets through Gabriel's first two starts.