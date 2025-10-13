Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Poor output on 13 targets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jeudy recorded five receptions on 13 targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers.
Jeudy bounced back from a volume perspective in Dillon Gabriel's second career start, as he led the team in targets in Sunday's loss. However, the good news ended there, as Jeudy managed an abysmal 3.3 yards per target with a long reception of only 12 yards. Things haven't gone well between Gabriel and Jeudy early on, as Jeudy has only seven catches for 58 yards on 18 targets through Gabriel's first two starts.
More News
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Tough start with Gabriel•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Solid yardage on three catches•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Limited to one catch in win•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Team-high receiving yardage in loss•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Five catches in Week 1•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Not on track to play Saturday•