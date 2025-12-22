Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Produces 12 yards versus Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jeudy caught three of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.
Jeudy's four targets tied for third on the team against Buffalo, but it marked the veteran receiver's 11th game held below 50 receiving yards this season. Jeudy has just two touchdowns on the year and has shown no ceiling with an extremely low fantasy floor. Even in a plus on-paper matchup against the Steelers next Sunday, Jeudy will be difficult to trust.
More News
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Held in check in Week 15•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Breaks free for long TD•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Downplays heated conversation•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Three grabs against Niners•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Loses fumble on lone catch in win•
-
Browns' Jerry Jeudy: Struggles with seven targets•