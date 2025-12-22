Jeudy caught three of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.

Jeudy's four targets tied for third on the team against Buffalo, but it marked the veteran receiver's 11th game held below 50 receiving yards this season. Jeudy has just two touchdowns on the year and has shown no ceiling with an extremely low fantasy floor. Even in a plus on-paper matchup against the Steelers next Sunday, Jeudy will be difficult to trust.