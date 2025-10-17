Jeudy (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing fully Friday.

Jeudy was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but the wideout's return to a full session Friday paves the way for him to continue to lead the Browns' WR corps this weekend. In the team's 23-9 loss to the Steelers in Week 6, Jeudy recorded an 89 percent snap share en route to catching five of his team-high 13 targets for 43 yards. With tight end David Njoku (knee) ruled out, look for Jeudy and TE Harold Fannin (10 targets versus Pittsburgh) to remain busy in Cleveland's passing game Sunday.