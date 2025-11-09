Jeudy caught six of 12 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jets.

After a forgettable first half of the season, the mercurial wide receiver put forth an encouraging performance coming out of Cleveland's Week 9 bye. Jeudy scored his first touchdown of the season on a 22-yard catch in the second quarter. His 66 receiving yards at halftime matched Jeudy's full-game season high. Jeudy tacked on only 12 yards in the second half but finished with game-high totals in targets, catches and receiving yards. Given the lack of proven alternatives in Cleveland's wide receiver room, Jeudy should continue to command significant volume in Week 11 against the Ravens.