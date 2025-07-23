As training camp gets underway, Jeudy profiles as the Browns' clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Jeudy is coming off a breakout campaign in 2024, during which he earned his first selection as a Pro Bowler, while recording 90 catches (on 145 targets) for 1,229 yards and four TDs in 17 regular-season outings. In his second season with Cleveland, the 2020 first-rounder is entrenched as the top wideout, but slotting behind Jeudy has yet to be determined, with Cedric Tillman and Diontae Johnson currently the top candidates emerge as the team's WR2. Additionally, it remains to be seen who Jeudy will be catching passes from come Week 1, given that the Browns' starting QB job is up for grabs. For now, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are the healthy signal-callers in the running for the assignment.