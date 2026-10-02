Jeudy caught all three of his targets for 36 yards in Thursday's 27-24 win over Pittsburgh.

It looked like Jeudy could be shut out for the third straight game after finishing the first half with no targets. However, the veteran wideout gave Cleveland a first down with a nine-yard reception late in the third quarter, then came up with two big catches -- a 17-yarder and a 10-yarder -- after the two-minute warning in the fourth to help set up Andre Szmyt's game-winning field goal. The two fourth-quarter catches alone accounted for more yardage than Jeudy had recorded across his first three games of the campaign, so perhaps he and QB Deshaun Watson have found some chemistry that they can carry over into a Week 5 matchup versus the Jets.