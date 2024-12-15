Jeudy brought in 11 of 14 targets for 108 yards in the Browns' 21-7 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Jeudy comfortably led the Browns in receptions, receiving yards and targets on an afternoon when Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson combined for just 154 passing yards and threw four interceptions between them. The 2020 first-round pick of the Broncos is putting the finishing touches on a career year despite his team's struggles, now boasting a 70-1,052-4 line across 14 games. Both the reception and receiving yardage totals are new high-water marks for the talented wideout, but he could see a downturn in production over the final three games if head coach Kevin Stefanski opts to turn to the erratic Thompson-Robinson at quarterback the rest of the way following Winston's benching Sunday.