Jeudy brought in three of seven targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens.

Jeudy failed to build off of the momentum from his season-best outing against the Jets in Week 11 (6-78-1), finishing third in receiving yards for the Browns despite leading the team with seven targets. It didn't help the veteran wideout that his starting quarterback was knocked out of the game at halftime, nor did replacement QB Shedeur Sanders after completing 25 percent of his passes in relief. Cleveland's inconsistent play under center all season has limited Jeudy's production, making the wideout a risky fantasy play on a weekly basis.