Jeudy secured four of eight targets for 51 yards in the Browns' 41-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Jeudy's receiving yardage total led the Browns on a day when Joe Flacco threw for just 199 yards, and when he and Dillon Gabriel spread the ball around to nine different pass catchers. There was talk of a second consecutive breakout campaign for Jeudy heading into 2025, and through two games, he has a 9-117-0 line on 16 targets as a Week 3 home date with the Packers approaches next Sunday.