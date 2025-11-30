Jeudy caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 26-8 loss to the 49ers.

Four different Cleveland players tied for the team lead with three catches, and Jeudy's yardage was second to Harold Fannin's 43. Both teams had trouble passing the ball in windy conditions, but Jeudy's become an afterthought in the Browns' offense regardless of the weather. Over three games since Shedeur Sanders took over the as the starting QB, the veteran wideout has just a 7-86-0 line on 14 targets. Jeudy will try to find a way to make an impact in Week 14 against the Titans.