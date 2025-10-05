Jeudy recorded two catches on five targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Vikings.

There was some optimism for Jeudy's outlook with the Browns making a quarterback switch to Dillon Gabriel, but Jeudy instead posted his lowest yardage total in a game this season. Even worse was that he was out-targeted by both David Njoku and Isaiah Bond on an offense that isn't likely to sustain many fantasy-viable pass catchers. This was a tough spot for the Cleveland offense due to travel overseas and a stiff defensive matchup, so Jeudy could be in for a better showing in Week 6 against Pittsburgh.