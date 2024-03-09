Jeudy was traded to the Browns on Saturday for a fifth-round and sixth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move clears close to $13 million in cap space for the Broncos, who have been in a complete roster teardown after a disappointing campaign under new head coach Sean Payton. This marks the third consecutive year the Browns have acquired a wide receiver via trade with Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore coming to Cleveland in subsequent offseasons. While the former target has certainly lived up to his billing, Moore likely will be pushed aside as the No. 3 target with the acquisition of Jeudy, who enters with a chance to change his career arc after four largely ho-hum seasons in Denver.