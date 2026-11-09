Jeudy caught two of four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints.

The veteran wideout had zero grabs headed into the Browns' finals drive of regulation, but a 30-yard grab down the left sideline followed up a by a seven-yard gain two plays later set Cleveland up for the game-tying field goal to send it to overtime. The fourth option in the passing attack for the Browns, Jeudy has 18 catches for 208 yards and no touchdowns through nine games this season. He's well off the fantasy radar.