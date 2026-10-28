NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports that the Browns are currently "less likely" to trade Jeudy before the Nov. 10 deadline.

The rookie wide receiver duo of Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, along with second-year tight end Harold Fannin, have dominated most of the targets from quarterback Deshaun Watson. Jeudy has been less involved offensively, although he's slight uptick in work as of late, accumulating 14 catches (on 18 targets) for 145 yards over his last four games. The 2020 first-rounder brings a veteran presence to the Browns' pass-catching group, but given his lower workload compared to his younger teammates in Cleveland, Jeudy could garner interest from a team who is in more need of depth at wide receiver.