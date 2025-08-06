Jeudy and Cedric Tillman won't play in Friday's preseason opener against the Panthers, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he wants to play some of his projected starters, but Jeudy, Tillman and QB Joe Flacco apparently will be kept on ice. There presumably will be others, including on the defensive side. All signs point to Flacco getting the Week 1 start at QB, which is promising for Jeudy's fantasy value relative to the alternatives.