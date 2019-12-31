Play

Moore signed a reserve/future contract with the Browns on Monday, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette reports.

Moore joined the Browns practice squad at the end of November after being cut by the Packers at the end of the preseason. A former fourth-round selection, Moore has only recorded two receptions for 15 yards in his career.

