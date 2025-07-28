Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that most of the Browns' first-team QB reps would go to Flacco while Kenny Pickett (hamstring) is sidelined, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his injury, Pickett had split most of the first-team reps with Flacco, with 2025 third-rounder Dillon Gabriel sprinkling in and 2025 fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders not getting any work with the first unit. For any length of time that Pickett misses, Flacco will have added opportunities to make his case for the Week 1 starting assignment, but assuming Pickett's injury doesn't linger, look for their snap-sharing arrangement to resume once he's back on the practice field.