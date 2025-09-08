Flacco completed 31 of 45 passes for 290 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bengals. He added two rushes for six yards.

The Browns played at a methodical pace and prioritized passes to the short areas of the field early in the game, with Flacco attempting 15 passes for 87 yards at halftime. He opened things up a bit in the second half, when he accounted for his longest completions of the game (25, 25 and 22 yards). Flacco's lone touchdown of the game came on the opening drive of the third quarter, when he connected with Cedric Tillman from five yards away. Things turned quickly, however, as he threw an interception that setup the game-winning field goal for Cincinnati on the following drive. Flacco is likely to remain inconsistent so long as he's the starter for the Browns.