Flacco (calf) was a full practice participant Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Flacco is ready to make another start Sunday in Houston, after leading the Browns to back-to-back wins over the Jaguars and Bears. He's surprisingly thrown for at least 254 yards and two touchdowns in each of his three starts, but that's largely due to massive volume (44 or 45 attempts in every game) and has also come with five interceptions and two fumbles (one lost). The underlying efficiency stats -- 57.9 completion rate, 7.1 YPT -- and total lack of rushing production suggest Flacco is unlikely to continue putting up big fantasy scores even if he's stabilizing a Browns offense that had been a complete disaster with P.J. Walker or Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center.