Flacco completed 27 of 42 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Texans. He also threw a two-point conversion.

The 38-year-old QB topped 300 passing yards for the third straight game and tossed multiple TDs for the fourth straight game, as Flacco's presence under center continues to revitalize what had been a stagnant Browns passing attack. Amari Cooper has been the biggest beneficiary of Flacco's arrival, and the wideout set a franchise record Sunday with 265 receiving yards. If there's one yellow flag regarding Flacco's career renaissance, it's that he has yet to face a secondary that grades out as even above-average statistically, but that will change in Week 17 when Sauce Gardner and the Jets come to Cleveland.