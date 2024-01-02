Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team is still "working through" the possibility of sitting Flacco and other starters for Week 18 against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Medina Gazette reports. "It's important for us to finish strong, so that's what we're going to do, and then we'll get as healthy as we can going into the next season," the coach said. "We'll have a plan moving forward. I'll update you guys as we get going through the week."

The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs, so the decision-makers will evaluate what's best for individual players and the team as a whole. Flacco, who turns 39 this month, has been terrific since being named the starter, but it's easy to see him being removed at some point during the game. Other skill players, like Amari Cooper (heel) and Elijah Moore (concussion) may benefit from an off week, which could impact Flacco's production. Fantasy managers will want to monitor news coming out of the practice sessions leading up to Sunday's 1:00 pm ET kickoff.