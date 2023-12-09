Flacco was elevated to the Browns' active roster Saturday, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Presumably, the Browns wouldn't elevate Flacco to the active roster unless they plan to start the veteran, but the team hasn't officially made that confirmation. Flacco's 2023 season debut was a resounding success by Cleveland's passing standards, as the 38-year-old threw for the second most (254) passing yards by a Browns quarterback this season, and the most since Week 3. A costly interception late in last week's contest ruined a possible comeback attempt against the Rams, but Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville looks far more promising after the struggling defensive unit allowed Cincinnati's Jake Browning to throw for 354 yards in his first career start. Look for added context with regard to the Browns' Week 14 starting quarterback situation to arrive as Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff approaches.