Flacco appears to be in line to start Sunday's game against the Jaguars, though the Browns haven't formally announced their plans at quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson had made two straight starts before missing the Browns' Week 13 game against the Rams with a concussion, paving the way for Flacco to direct the offense following his elevation from the practice squad. Though the Browns ultimately lost to the Rams, 36-19, Flacco was reasonably effective in moving the offense, as he completed 23 of 44 pass attempts for 254 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Thompson-Robinson cleared concussion protocol and turned in a full practice to close out the week to erase any concerns about his availability for Sunday, but head coach Kevin Stefanski continued to play coy with the Browns' quarterback situation when he spoke to the media Friday, noting that either Thompson-Robinson or Flacco would serve as the team's Week 14 starter. Given that he's coming off a decent showing in his Browns debut and still took most of the first-team reps in practice this week before being elevated from the practice squad once again Saturday, Flacco appears more likely than Thompson-Robinson to get the nod, but official confirmation on a starting quarterback may not come until closer to the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.