Though Kenny Pickett (hamstring) was back on the practice field Friday, Flacco continued to handle the bulk of the Browns' QB reps during team drills, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

In his first practice back from a hamstring injury that he suffered last Saturday, Pickett went through individual drills Friday. Once he's ready to work fully, however, we'd expected Pickett to resume splitting most of the first-team reps with Flacco, with Dillon Gabriel mixing in with the first unit to a lesser degree, while Shedeur Sanders gets reps with the second or third team offense. With that in mind, Cleveland's QB competition is far from settled, with coach Kevin Stefanski declining to reveal his signal-caller plan for the team's Aug. 8 preseason opener against the Panthers, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com.