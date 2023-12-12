Flacco reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

This move is merely procedural after the Browns elevated Flacco to start the team's last two games. So far, he's fared well in those outings, completing 49 of 89 passes for 565 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions while losing his only fumble. Cleveland has gone 1-1 in that span to remain firmly in the playoff race at 8-5, and coach Kevin Stefanski called Flacco the Browns' starting quarterback for the rest of the season following Sunday's 31-27 win against the Jaguars. It remains to be seen if the team will keep him on the practice squad this week in order to elevate him for a Week 15 matchup with the Bears or instead sign him outright to the active roster, but both options are on the table.