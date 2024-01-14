Flacco completed 34 of 46 passes for 307 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Saturday's 45-14 loss to the Texans. He rushed the ball three times for 13 yards.

Flacco entered Saturday's game with four straight wins and a 4-1 record in five starts with the Browns. In that span, he had thrown multiple touchdowns in every matchup. However, that came crashing down in the loss to the Texans, as he threw a pair of pick-sixes on back-to-back possessions in the second half to put the Browns down by three scores. Assuming Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is fully recovered, he'll be the Browns' starting quarterback entering the 2024 season, though Flacco could return as the backup or find a job elsewhere thanks to his strong run to the 2023 campaign.