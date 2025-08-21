Flacco is slated to start Saturday's preseason finale against the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Coach Kevin Stefanski indicated Thursday that Flacco and the Browns' healthy starters should see about 25-30 plays Saturday. Once Flacco departs the contest, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, in that order, are in line to see action, while Kenny Pickett won't play due to his hamstring issue, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.