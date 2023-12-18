Flacco completed 28 of 44 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bears.

The three INTs included a pick-six by Tremaine Edmunds on Flacco's first pass attempt of the second half, and the miscues helped dig a 17-7 hole for the Browns heading into the fourth quarter. The 38-year-old QB put together an impressive comeback in the final frame however, leading Cleveland on three scoring drives that included a 51-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper. The 374 passing yards were Flacco's highest total in a game since Week 2 of the 2018 season, his final campaign with the Ravens. Firmly entrenched as the Browns' starting QB, he'll look to lead the team to a third straight win in Week 16 against the Texans in a game that could have big implications for the AFC playoff picture.