The Browns are expected to bench Flacco and turn to rookie Dillon Gabriel to serve as their starting quarterback, beginning with Sunday's game against the Vikings in London, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Though head coach Kevin Stefanski evaded questions about a change at quarterback following Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Lions, the Browns appear set to turn the reins of the offense over to Gabriel after getting off to a 1-3 start to the season and failing to score more than 17 points in any game. Flacco ranks last in the NFL in passer rating (60.3), completion percentage (58.1) and yards per attempt (5.1), and the relatively immobile veteran has thrown at least one interception in all four contests while working behind an offensive line that's been missing both its starting tackles. The Browns have yet to provide confirmation that Flacco will be headed to the bench, but expect Stefanski to address the matter when he speaks to the media Wednesday.