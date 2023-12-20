Flacco (calf) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The Browns didn't actually practice but presumably will do so Thursday as they prepare for a road game in Houston this Sunday. Flacco played a full game this past Sunday against the Bears, throwing for 374 yards, two TDs and three INTs in a 20-17 comeback victory.
