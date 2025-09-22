Flacco completed 21 of 36 passes for 142 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

As his final numbers indicate, Flacco didn't play particularly well, finishing with under 200 passing yards for the second straight game while also failing to throw at least one touchdown pass for the first time this season. Flacco did spread the ball around effectively to eight different pass catchers, although David Njoku's 40 receiving yards qualified as a team-high figure. The veteran signal-caller did complete a key eight-yard pass to Njoku on Cleveland's final drive to set up Andre Szymyt's game-winning field goal, and Flacco will continue under center in a challenging Week 4 road matchup against the Lions next Sunday afternoon.