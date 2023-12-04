Flacco reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Flacco was serviceable in his Browns debut Sunday at the Rams, completing 23 of 44 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He even had Cleveland in striking distance for a win, with the score sitting at 20-19 after he threw his second TD of the contest with 8:49 remaining in the fourth quarter. But Flacco's subsequent interception two minutes later opened the floodgates for L.A., and the final score eventually settled at 36-19 by game's end. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains in the concussion protocol as of Monday, but even when he's cleared, the team may stick with Flacco under center considering his experience and the fact the Browns are in the postseason mix.