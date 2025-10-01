Flacco is slated to back up Dillon Gabriel in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With the Browns off to a 1-3 start, a span in which Flacco threw six interceptions, the team will pivot to Gabriel, the No. 94 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In the wake of the move, Flacco will serve as the team's No. 2 signal-caller, while Shedeur Sanders will continue to be the third-stringer, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.