Flacco completed 26 of 45 passes for 311 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars.

The Browns relied heavily on Flacco and the passing attack for the second consecutive week, though this time he delivered a victory on the strength of three passing touchdowns. He found David Njoku on 34 and 30-yard passes, respectively, to open the scoring, and he closed his performance with a 41-yard toss to David Bell. That was enough to convince coach Kevin Stefanski that Flacco should lead the team moving forward, as he was named the starter for the rest of the season following the win, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. For that to happen, Flacco must be signed to the active roster, as he was elevated from the practice squad for the last two games.