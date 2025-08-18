Flacco has been named the Browns' starting QB ahead of Week 1.

Flacco, who has been taking the overwhelming majority of first-team reps in training camp, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, had been trending toward the assignment, but the Browns confirmed the veteran QB's status as the team's starter Monday. In the meantime, Kenny Pickett (hamstring), Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders (oblique) are slated to compete for backup slotting in advance of Cleveland's Sept. 7 regular-season opener against the Bengals.