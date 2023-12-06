Coach Kevin Stefanski wants to observe practice throughout the week before deciding between Flacco and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) as the starting QB for Sunday's matchup with Jacksonville, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

It'll default to Flacco if Thompson-Robinson doesn't clear concussion protocol, though the rookie's return to practice Wednesday suggests he's on the right track to do just that. Flacco completed 23 of 44 passes for 254 yards, two TDs and one INT in a 37-19 loss to the Rams this past Sunday, looking to be at least a modest upgrade on Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker.