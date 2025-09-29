Flacco completed 16 of 34 passes for 184 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding three rushes for minus-1 yard in the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Flacco's ragged stat line tells the tale of a tough afternoon against an aggressive Lions defense that sacked him three times in addition to forcing three turnovers from him. The veteran signal-caller did keep Cleveland competitive for a significant part of the contest before Detroit pulled away with 14 fourth-quarter points, but with a 2:6 TD:INT and 58.1 percent completion rate through four games, it may not be long before head coach Kevin Stefanski opts to give rookies Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders a run with the starting job.